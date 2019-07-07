|
|
Bill and Dianne Jones
Pensacola - Bill and Dianne Jones would have celebrated 60 years of marriage on June 12th, of this year, had both of them still been living. Momma passed on to Glory, on June 15, 2019 and Daddy passed earlier on Oct 14 of 2017. They were 20 months apart in earthly death. Momma did not want any fuss about their homegoing until after she passed on, so now is the time to let everyone know. Both passed peacefully, without any suffering. Momma and Daddy were born and raised in the Bonifay/Chipley area and married in 1959. They proceeded to have their first child, a baby girl named Constance Marie (Kelton). Then a year later, they had identical twin boys, Daniel Lloyd and David Franklin. And three years later, they had a baby girl, Mary Jones (Holzinger). All the children have survived the passing of their parents along with their 9 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. A parents absence cannot be replaced and we thank God as He strengthens, comforts, and keeps us during this time of grieving, as we know He will do for their other loved ones as well. Bill and Dianne were buried at Pensacola Memorial Gardens.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on July 7, 2019