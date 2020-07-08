Billie Jean Falzone



Gulf Breeze - Billie Jean Falzone, age 89, passed away peacefully on July 6, 2020 in her Gulf Breeze home. She was born on May 16, 1931 to Thurman Edward Yates and Florence Barker Yates. She was married for 64 years to her adoring husband, Peter Angelo Falzone, Sr., who preceded her in death in 2015.



Billie loved to travel and did so with her husband and family. Some of the great memories she made were on trips that included her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She loved sightseeing and participating in cooking schools in which she could outcook the best, but nothing would ever compare to the famous Falzone spaghetti sauce and lasagna she prepared each holiday!



For many years Billie played bridge, golfed, fished, and even deer hunted with her husband, Pete. She often hosted a fish fry with friends and family to enjoy their fresh catch. Billie enjoyed outings to the casinos to try her luck on the slot machines and was a fan of attending Mardi Gras parades each year with family. She was an active member of St. Ann Catholic Church in Gulf Breeze.



Billie is survived by her sister Mary Ann Miller (Mack), brother Ed Yates, and brother-in-law Charlie Griffith; her four children Paula Jernigan (Richard), Peter Falzone, Jr. (Marina), Tim Falzone (Amy), and Terri Haarala (Richard); grandchildren Mark Jernigan (Sara), David Jernigan, Marissa Shelton (Tim), Sophia Falzone, Patrice Werlin (Joden), Regan Haarala, and Ethan Haarala; great grandchildren Theodore Jernigan, Lilly Shelton, Luca Shelton, Emma Werlin, Lena Smith-Dyche, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her spouse Peter Falzone, Sr.; sisters Edna Gibson (Joe) and Christy Griffith; sister in law Kathy Yates; grandchildren Jennifer Smith and Jeremy Smith. All of these she loved and touched deeply.



A private memorial service will be held for the family.









