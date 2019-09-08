|
|
Billie Johns Bell
Pensacola - Billie Johns Bell, a loving and devoted wife, mother, grand-mother and great grandmother, went home to Glory on September 4, 2019. She was surrounded by family as she joined Gods Army. She was born November 26, 1929, in Atmore, Alabama, the second of three children of the late Ben and Myrtle Johns. Her brother Ben Jr, also predeceased her.
After a childhood in Atmore, Billie moved to Pensacola and attended Pensacola High School graduating in 1948. She was a bookkeeper by trade but a wonderful mother of four by design. She was an active member of First Baptist Church, Pensacola. Billie was an accomplished seamstress, loved playing cards and was an avid Golfer. Her favorite things were sunshiny days, happy people and little children.
She leaves behind the love of her life, S.J. They recently celebrated 71 years of marriage. She is also survived by her brother Jerry Johns, daughters Michele (Stan) Werner, Marcy (Scott) Forster and sons Scott (Mary Kaye) Bell, and Blake Bell. Billie enjoyed eight wonderful grandchildren: Tim (Holli) Werner, Tiffany (John) Ferguson, Stefani Ramos, Lindsey (Tommy) DeLaMare, Jeff (Erika) Bell, Maddie Bell, Ali Bell, Sydney Foster, Jack Bell and Emily Bell. She cherished seven great grandchildren.
Billie's funeral service will be held Monday at Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel. Visitation with the family will begin at 2:00 pm with the service following at 3:00 pm. There will be a private graveside service with the family.
Honorary Pallbearers will be her grand and great grandsons, Tim Werner, Jeff Bell, Tommy DeLaMare, John Ferguson, Tyler Dickerson and Cooper Ramos.
The family wishes to express their heartfelt appreciation to The Blake, Vitas Hospice especially Gwen and Kelly, Jake from State Farm and all of those caregivers involved in Billie's last days. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to the Children's Ministries of First Baptist Church of Pensacola or Marcus Pointe Baptist Church.
BAYVIEW FISHER-POU CHAPEL, 3351 Scenic Highway is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be offered at www.bayviewfisher-pouchapel.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Sept. 8, 2019