Billy Edward Cook



Pace - Billy Edward Cook, age 85, lifelong resident of Pace, FL passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020, after a battle of heart disease.



Billy was born in Pace, FL January 5, 1935, and has lived in Santa Rosa County his entire life. He was a member of First Missionary Baptist Church in Pace and an attendee of Immanuel Baptist Church in Pace. He was also a Masonic Lodge Member, a Member of the Scottish Rites, and a longtime member of the Pace Volunteer Fire Department. He first started working at his family's business, The Cook's Service Station, and was then very instrumental in helping his sons start Cook's Paint & Body Pace Shop which is still in business today after 37 years. He was also a co-owner of the Cook's Paint & Body Shop West Location. He went on to St. Regis Paper Company where he dedicated 35 years of service as a Production and Scheduler. After retiring from St. Regis he then worked at Plastic Coated Papers for many years until his retirement.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Doll and Minnie Lewis Cook; his first wife, Joyce Berrian Cook; his daughter, Lisa Cook; and his brothers, Doll Eugene "Gene" Cook and Harry Cook.



He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Barbara J. Cook; his two sons, David E. (Sharolyn) Cook and W.E. "Gene" (Shawn) Cook; his four grandchildren, Jennifer Cook Cumbie, Matthew (Tiffany) Cook, Ryan Cook and Easton Cook; and his three great grandchildren, Wyatt Cumbie, Tripp Cumbie and Ansley Cook; his sisters-in-law, Nora Cook, Betty (John) Jenkins, Marie Bushong, and Marilyn (Lou) Jacques; his brother-in-law, Bruce (Jean) Flint; and many nephews, nieces, cousins, coworkers and friends.



Lewis Funeral Home of Pace, FL will be handling all services. Visitation will be held in the Pace Chapel (4777 W Spencerfield Rd) on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, from Noon-2pm. Service to follow there at 2pm with Bro Clain Roberts officiating. Graveside Service to follow at Serenity Gardens (6208 Stewart Street Milton, FL.)



Paul Bearers will be his nephews: Jim Berrian, Donald Jenkins, Devann Cook; his grandsons: Matthew Cook, Ryan Cook, Easton Cook; his Great Grandsons: Wyatt Cumbie, and Tripp Cumbie.



The family would like to thank his many physicians & nurses for wonderful care through the years, especially recognizing Dr. Dan Dotty, Dr. Sumit Verma and Dr. Daniel Hickman.









