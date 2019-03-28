Services Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel 3351 Scenic Highway 90e Pensacola , FL 32503 (850) 432-7805 For more information about Billy Williams Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Calvary Way Full Gospel Church Funeral 10:30 AM Calvary Way Full Gospel Church Funeral 10:00 AM Bayview funeral home 3351 Scenic Highway 90e Pensacola , FL View Map Burial 11:00 AM Barrancas National Cemetery Resources More Obituaries for Billy Williams Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Billy Gene (Bill) Williams

Pensacola - Bill…..Christian…Husband…Father…Grandfather…Brother…Uncle…Friend



Bill loved the Waffle House, Fishing, Basketball, Baseball, Football, Golf, Umpiring and Refereeing basketball games. His favorite quote was "Anything worth doing, is worth doing right".



Daddy picked Mom from the First Church of the Nazarene when she was 15 years old, on stage, playing her accordion and singing "I bowed on my knees and cried holy". He was out of the Navy and 22 years old when he heard her and saw her he said "She is the woman I will marry". He later said "I have been on my knees ever since". Daddy loved Mom unconditionally. She cared and loved him like no other wife I have ever witnessed. Let it be known I have THE most amazing parents in the world!



Bill was 86 years old…..Bill met his Master face to face Sunday morning March 24th.



The Lord said "Welcome Home, thou good and faithful servant". Bill always pushed with special effort to be in church even though he was so weak he could hardly speak at times….Well, this day he arrived to his new Home in Heaven and is now attending the most blessed service he has ever attended.



Bill had a great life with his loving family and wonderful friends.



He served in the US Navy for 3 years. He was a "plank" owner aboard the USS Oriskany CV34. He served in the Korean conflict 1950-53. After that he served in the US Navy Reserves for 5 years. He has enjoyed many USS Oriskany CV 34 reunions. That is where he met up with an old shipmate, Eddie Vargas who served with him on the Oriskany. They have enjoyed many Oriskany Reunions since then. Bill and his wife, Jerri have especially enjoyed being with Eddie and his wife, Orfa at those reunions. The 2019 USS Oriskany CV34 reunion will be held here at Pensacola Beach. Bill was looking forward to seeing all his shipmates at the reunion coming up this October. His daughter, Marisa is planning this reunion and will now plan a memorial for her Daddy at this reunion…Bill was hoping to be here, but God had other plans….



Bill retired from Monsanto, originally Chemstrand where he worked for 34 years. He loved playing baseball with the company team and boarded the company plane flying out to many games. He loved coaching at the Brent Youth Baseball Park. He loved working with the boys and grew close to them and their parents...this was such an enjoyment to him. Also, he went with the All-Star team twice to South Florida to play in the World Series. Myra Scruggs was a special friend and like a sister to him and he was like a brother to her. Bill was trying to help the boys academically as well as upright leadership and Christian traits. He was always at every event his grandchildren were involved in tee-ball, softball, basketball, band, football….rain, snow, sleet or shine.



He loved working with the sound board at Calvary Way Full Gospel Church…He always tried to do everything that anyone asked him to do….CD's….sound tracks , etc….trying to balance the sound for the choir or the minister's preaching….that was his ministry and he dearly loved it. He always tried to be faithful to any activity the church had, also helping in weddings and funerals. He felt that it was his church and he should be there to support it.



Bill has enjoyed living in a very lovely apartment for this last year that his daughter, Marisa and son-in-law, Donnie, built onto their house….it's absolutely beautiful….they have done everything possible that children could do for their parents….none could be better and we thank God that He has blessed us with His best….



After retirement Bill and Jerri did wedding photos for many years with their business Econo Wedding Essentials. He also worked at Bayview Fisher-Pou Funeral Home on Scenic Highway.



He had friends that would call him and Jerri their "Mama and Daddy" and some would call them their grandparents, like "Paw-Paw Bill" and "Granny Jerri" and he loved it. We would also like to thank all our wonderful friends that have gone out of their way to show their love and all their prayers have meant the world to us. It's impossible to name all our great friends because we would still be naming them throughout the year……but you know who you are and hope you know how much you are loved and appreciated.



Bill was preceded in death by his father, Robert B. Williams and his mother, Edythe L. Williams, a son Kenneth Wayne Williams, a brother, Bobby Williams, a baby brother, James that died at 6 months and a sister, Lucille Crawford.



He is survived by his wife, Jerri of almost 65 years come June 3rd, his daughter, Marisa Kaye Bell, a son-in-law, Donnie Bell, two grandchildren, Brittany Taylor Gilbert and Zachary Hamilton Bell who he adored and loved with all his heart. He is also survived by a cousin, Faye Young and her family, a nephew, James Harris Sr. and his family, a niece, Cindy McGuire and her family, also, all his wife's family whom he loved dearly and was very close to.



Visitation and funeral will be at the Calvary Way Full Gospel Church with the Rev. Carl Shiver, pastor of the church, and the Rev. David Scruggs officiating. Visitation is Friday 6 to 8 pm and the funeral will be Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be at Barrancas National Cemetery Monday at 11 am. The funeral procession will be leaving the Bayview funeral home on Scenic Hwy. at 10 a.m.



Pallbearers will be: Danny Deering, Scott Deering, Mark Helms, Chris Helms, Zac Bell and Bob Walton.



