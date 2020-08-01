Billy Joe LittleCantonment, FL - Billy Joe Little, 84, passed away unexpectedly in Pensacola on Thursday, July 30, 2020.Born to Tom W. Little and Moselle McWilliams in Laurel, Mississippi on December 28, 1935, he spent his formative years in Fairhope, Alabama but moved to Pensacola in 1952, graduating from Pensacola High School.He attended Auburn University and Troy State University and earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of West Florida. He began a long and gratifying career at Chemstrand/Monsanto, working first in the Chemical Lab and then the Engineering department. He retired after 57 years of service.He was an avid golfer, member of Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite, Hadji Shrine for over 50 years and a member of the Hadji Golf Unit.He was preceded in death by his father, mother, daughter-in-law Rhonda Counterman, brother Tom Little, and brother-in-law Robert Coggin.Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Barbara Little; siblings Carol Coggin of Greensboro, North Carolina; and Debra Little of Pensacola; son Joseph Counterman (Meshell) of Austin, Texas; and daughter Susan Koeller (Kelly) of Rochester, Minnesota; grandchildren Ryan Counterman (Brittany) of Wentzville, Missouri; Sean Counterman (Callie) of Austin, Texas; Ally Counterman (Justin McColley) of Kansas City, Kansas; and Kristen Koeller of Burlington, Vermont; and many special great grandchildren, nephews, and nieces.Visitation will be 1:00 pm until the Funeral Service at 2:00pm at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel on Monday, August 3, 2020. Interment will be at Bayview Cemetery.Pallbearers will be Robert Aaron, Shan Jackson, Ralph Muzzy, Ryan Counterman, Sean Counterman, and Kelly Koeller.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Hadji Transportation Unit, 800 W. 9Mile Road, Pensacola, FL 32534 are deeply appreciated.