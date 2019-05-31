Services
Lewis Funeral Home
6405 Highway 90
Milton, FL 32570
(850) 623-2243
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church
Rosary
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church
Resources
Billy Neal Davis

Billy Neal Davis Obituary
Billy Neal Davis

Milton - Billy Davis, 92, of Milton passed peacefully to the Lord on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.

Billy was the loving husband of Jeri Davis (deceased) for 69 years, and the loving father of Janice (Davis) Davis, Barbara (Davis) Harper, Larry Davis (deceased), Debbie (Davis) Bibler (deceased), Nick Davis, Danny Davis and Andrew Davis of Pensacola. He was also a devoted grandfather and great grandfather.

Bill was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the "Young at Heart" at St. Rose of Lima. He was the music man for the "Belles of St. Rose" (a roaring 20s song and dance group) for 15 years. He often attended lunch with his friends at the Council on Aging, Christ United Methodist Church (Milton).

He will be remembered for his generosity, a love of music (writing, recording and playing it) and the funny little poems that he seemed to compose on the spot to get a laugh. He enjoyed his friends' company for meals, dominos or just coffee. He had a deep spirituality that supported him during his entire life and was ready to join Jeri, who preceded him

The family gives special thanks to his many friends who have supported him and them during his illness and the compassionate caregivers who have cared for him.

Visitation will be held 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 1, 2019, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. Rosary at 10:30 a.m.

Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. A reception will follow services in the Parish Hall.

There will be a private interment with family only present at Live Oak Cemetery in Crestview; Lewis Funeral Home, Milton, has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on May 31, 2019
