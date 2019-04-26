Services
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
3:00 PM
Molino - Billy Ray Campbell of Molino, FL passed away on April 23, 2019 at the age of 56. He was born in Pensacola, FL on August 30, 1962 to CR "Billy" and Faye Campbell.

After high school Billy Ray went to work for the family business where he worked until his passing. Billy Ray was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved the outdoors and working on the family property. His family was his most important asset to him.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Faye Campbell; and his brothers, Cleve Campbell and John Mark Campbell.

Billy Ray is survived by his wife of 30 years, Kay Campbell; his daughters, Crystal Ramos and Ciara Campbell; grandson, Elijah Ramos; his father, CR (Billy) Campbell and his wife, Joyce; sister, Trudy Campbell; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews; and many friends.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North with Pastor Philip Dean officiating. Burial will follow in McCurdy Cemetery, Century, FL.

The family will receive friends at 1:00 p.m. prior to services.

Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, 1000 Hwy. 29 South, Cantonment, FL entrusted with arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Apr. 26, 2019
