Pensacola - Billy Ray Price of Pensacola, FL passed peacefully May 1, 2020. Billy Ray was born in Bluefield, WV to Archie and Helen Farmer Price. He attended Beaver High School and subsequently served in the US Navy as an Aviation Machinist's Mate Airman from 1946-1949. In 1952, he graduated with a mechanical engineering degree from Bluefield Junior College and then graduated with a B.S. degree in mechanical engineering from VPI in 1954.
June 4, 1950, Billy Ray married the love of his life, Katherine Battlo of Kimble, WV. He then worked for Celenese in Parisburg, VA and American Cyanamid, which brought his family to Pensacola, FL. Billy Ray was a devoted husband to Katherine for 66 years and a loving father to his 3 children. He was an avid golfer, creative woodwork, consummate handy-man, and never saw a problem for which he did not generate multiple solutions. He discovered a rich devotion within the Catholic Church, and in recent years made hundreds of rosaries, handing them to everyone he met.
Billy was the sole survivor of his immediate family lineage and was preceded in death by his spouse and first-born son, Billy Ray Price, Jr. Billy Ray is survived by children: Rosemary (William) Whibbs of Pensacola, FL; Hellen (Mark) Greve of Birmingham, AL; and Billy Ray (Maureen) Price II of Moultrie, GA. He has 11 grandchildren: Rosemary (Clayton) Roberts; Deirdre Whibbs (Jack Ficaro); Jason (Jennifer) Whibbs; Adrianna (David) Williams; Matthew Greve; Christine Greve; Kaitlyn (Gwendolyn) Stembridge; Dominic (Anna) Price; Jessica Price (Eric Hof); Samantha Price; and Donovan Price. He has 6 great-grandchildren: Caspian & Emerson Roberts; Judah Price; Lillian Whibbs; Tyler & Quinton Lambert, and many beloved nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests donations be made to EWTN at 5817 Old Leeds Road, Irondale, AL 35210 or www.ewtn.com.
Billy Ray so appreciated the walkers, dogs and friends in his Inverness neighborhood, Father Jack of St. Paul Catholic Church, and is further grateful to the caregivers of Covenant Care.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from May 3 to May 10, 2020