Pensacola Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Pensacola
7433 Pine Forest Rd
Pensacola, FL 32526
850-944-0355
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Pensacola - Bobbie Jean Andrews, 80 of Pensacola, Florida passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019.

She was born in Panama City, Florida on May 18, 1938. She was employed at Metropolitan Life Insurance and was a member of Olive Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Manuel and Macie Melvin and sister, Mary Sue Melvin.

Bobbie is survived by her husband of 61 years, Mack Andrews; son, Greg Andrews (Becki) of Crestview, FL; brothers, Billy Joe Melvin (Janie) of Lynn Haven, FL and Maxie Melvin (Marilyn) of Lexington, SC; sister, Sarah Erb (Fred) of Deer Park, TX; grandchildren, Amber Panetti of Pensacola, FL and Matthew Andrews (Chelsea) of Atlanta, GA; and great-grandchild, Isla Jade Panetti of Pensacola, FL.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 1pm until the service begins at 2pm.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019
