Bobbie Cotton Sims
Pensacola - Bobbie Jean Cotton Sims, 86, of Pensacola, Florida died peacefully on June 29, 2020, at Life Care Center of Pensacola, after an extended illness. She was born in Bratt, Florida, to the late Eunice and Edna Wasdin.
She was preceded in death by her late husband Jack H. Cotton (married 1955 until he passed in 1989) and late husband Donald J. Sims (married 2010 until he passed in 2019).
Bobbie is survived by her sons Allen Cotton (Star), Raymond Cotton (Rez), daughter Jackie Kinsey (Bo), half-brother Lamar Wasdin (Cheryl), seven grandchildren Bo Cotton (Michelle), Natalie Stewart (Wes), Ray Cotton (Nancy), Mark Cotton (Andrea), Marie Cotton (Melissa), Kyle Kinsey and Mathew Kinsey, step sons Donald Sims, Keith Sims, Mark Sims, along nine great grandchildren and numerous nephews and nieces as well as many others who called her Grandma Cotton.
Bobbie loved her family dearly and enjoyed making memories with them at every opportunity. She was never more right than when she would tell us, "You're going to miss me when I'm gone." We truly do miss you mom!
Bobbie retired from Monsanto and worked many years for Horizon Sunrooms.
Bobbie loved the Lord with all her heart and was a faithful member of Victory Bible Baptist Church.
We would like to extend a special word of "thanks" to the nurses and staff at the Life Care Center of Pensacola for their excellent care.
Visitation will be Friday, July 3 at Faith Chapel Funeral Home South at 1:00 p.m. with funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m. Graveside service to follow at Pensacola Memorial Gardens on Pine Forest Road. Her son-in-law, grandsons and great grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
