Bobbie Silver Stack
Cantonment - Bobbie S. Stack passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019, in Cantonment, FL. She was born November 24, 1926 in the Rural North Carolina Mountains in Bakersville. Bobbie proudly served her country in the United States Navy during World War II. She enjoyed gardening, her pets and sewing. Bobbie is retired from Civil Service at the Navy Photo School.
Bobbie is survived by her four children, Thomas Edward Stack, III, John Frederick Stack, Nina Stack Ammen (Tipton), Steven Andrew Stack (Lesa); four grandchildren, Laurynne Danielle Stack, Johnathan Stack (Meg), Bianca Sabine Stack, and Pearson Andrew Stack; four great grandchildren; brother, Ted Silver (Eleanor); and special friend, Meg Covalt.
FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Parkway, Pensacola, is entrusted with arrangements. You may express condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019