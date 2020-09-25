Bobby R Murphy



Pace - Bobby R. Murphy, son of Pugh and Willa Belle Murphy, of River Falls, Alabama, passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday, September 19, 2020. He was surrounded by his family, just a few days after weathering Hurricane Sally at his bayside home, and only a week after his 92nd birthday.



Bobby served his country with distinction during the Korean War as a member of the Army Corps of Engineers. Upon his return to Alabama after the war, he embarked on a lifelong career in construction and real estate development. In 1958 he recognized the great potential for growth in northwest Florida and moved his young family to Pace, Florida, where he opened one of the first businesses in the town, Pace Lumber and Supply. From this beginning, he expanded into commercial real estate and was instrumental in many facets of the development of the community. In 2006 he was awarded the Pace Pioneer Award as a founding father of Pace, Florida. He will be remembered by friends and business associates as a man of wisdom and integrity who was respected by everyone who worked with him. He was a man with a great love of family and he always put their needs first, to the very last day of a life that he finished well.



He is preceded in death by his son, Bob Murphy.



Bobby is survived by his wife, Audrey Murphy; daughter, Cynthia M. Boyd; sister, Laura Ann Jones; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.



Lewis Funeral Home of Pace has been entrusted with arrangements.









