Pensacola - Mrs. Bobbye J. Covan, age 83 of Pensacola, Florida died on Wednesday, May 8, 2020 at Sacred Heart Hospital. Due to the Covid 19 Pandemic and guidelines sent from the CDC, the family will be having a private service. The family would like to THANK everyone for your love and support at this difficult time. At a later date, Pensacola Memorial Gardens Funeral Home will announce a Celebration of Life service that truly honors the life of Mrs. Bobbye.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020