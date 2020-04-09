Services
Pensacola Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Pensacola
7433 Pine Forest Rd
Pensacola, FL 32526
850-944-0355
Resources
More Obituaries for Bobbye Covan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobbye J. Covan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bobbye J. Covan Obituary
Bobbye J Covan

Pensacola - Mrs. Bobbye J. Covan, age 83 of Pensacola, Florida died on Wednesday, May 8, 2020 at Sacred Heart Hospital. Due to the Covid 19 Pandemic and guidelines sent from the CDC, the family will be having a private service. The family would like to THANK everyone for your love and support at this difficult time. At a later date, Pensacola Memorial Gardens Funeral Home will announce a Celebration of Life service that truly honors the life of Mrs. Bobbye.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bobbye's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -