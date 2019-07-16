Bonnie Cook Holland



Pensacola - Bonnie C. Holland, 92, of Pensacola, FL passed away peacefully in her home and in the presence of her family on Sunday, July 14, 2019. She was born September 8, 1926 in Walnut Hill, FL. She was the youngest of nine children born to Arthur T. and Dollie Allison Cook. Upon graduation from high school, at 15, she moved to Pensacola and secured a civil service job at NAS Pensacola. She was married to Thomas W. Holland, Sr. Bonnie was among the first group of a handful of women to become Florida Real Estate Brokers. She worked alongside her husband in the Real Estate and building business and later in life as the VP of Pensacola Tire Center.



Bonnie enjoyed golf, fishing, camping, boating and lived her life by always providing love and support for her family. She employed strong moral values and was quick to remind you of how hard it was to build a reputation and how easily it could be torn down.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas W. Holland, Sr. and her son, David Charles Holland. She is survived by her sons, Thomas W. Holland, Jr. (Pam) and John D. Holland (Deborah); grandchildren, Jonathan Holland (Tiffany), Morgan Holland, Michelle Ramer (Jacob) and Curt Hutcherson (Melissa); great-grandchildren, Noah and Sunny Holland, Nathan Ramer, Daniel and Mallory Hutcherson, along with numerous nieces and nephews who were all very special. Lifetime friends, Louise Beasley, Martha Brown, Nancy Brown and Marguerite Byrd.



A special word of gratitude to her friend and physician, Dr. Amos Prevatt. And thanks to Nichole Jones, her special caregiver that made the last three years more livable.



Visitation will be Wednesday, July 17, 2019 beginning at 11:00 a.m. with the funeral service at 12 noon. There will be a private interment.



FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Pkwy is entrusted with the arrangements. Published in Pensacola News Journal on July 16, 2019