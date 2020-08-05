1/
Boyd W. Keifer
1927 - 2020
Boyd W. Keifer

Cantonment - Boyd W. Keifer, 92, passed away Sun., Aug. 2, 2020.

Born on Aug. 12, 1927, in Xenia, Ohio to Ruth Susan Boyd Keifer and Wilbur Harold Keifer. He resided in Cantonment, FL.

Waiting for him in heaven is his beloved wife of over 61 years, Frances Marie Jarnigan Keifer.

Survivors are children Janet Yetter (Ron), and Kenneth Keifer (Brenda), grandchildren Lorie (Ed) Burkhardt, Amy Lord, and Kenneth B. Keifer, great granddaughters including Kaitlin Lord and Lanie Brown, sister in law Betty Martin, numerous nieces, nephews, very special friends Garry, Ronnie, guys at Bayside, and most importantly Red and Russell.

Graveside services will be in Enon, Ohio, with a celebration of his life here at a later time.

Faith Chapel Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.






Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Aug. 5 to Aug. 9, 2020.
