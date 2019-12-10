|
Brandon Johnson
MIlton - Brandon Lee Johnson, 32, passed away unexpectedly on Dec 5th, 2019. Brandon was a native of Milton where he attended Milton High School.
Brandon is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Alvin "Donald" Johnson and Genevieve (Baggett) Johnson and uncle, Charles "Mark" Johnson.
He is survived by his parents, Donald "Nick" Johnson and Cheryl Phillips; sister, Ashley Freeman (James); brother, Nicklas Johnson; his very favorite person and niece, Linzy Melton; nephew, Trenton Freeman; grandparents, James Boothe Sr (Nancy) and Sharon Bodie, and a host of loving family members.
All friends and family are welcome to come and share your memories with us and celebrate Brandon's journey through life.
Visitation will be held Thursday, Dec 12 at Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral service will be on Friday, Dec 13 at 1:00 p.m. also at the funeral home.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019