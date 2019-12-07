Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Garlock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Lenea Garlock

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brenda Lenea Garlock Obituary
Brenda Lenea Garlock

Brenda Lenea Garlock(Nana) 08/30/1960 passed peacefully 12/02 2019 surrounded by family. Preceded by numerous loved ones, she is survived by husband Charles (Chuck),sister Theresa ,brothers Steve,Doran,Terry, sons John, Michael and daughter Tabitha. Nana is also survived by many grand and greatgrandchildren including Ashleigh (Jayden), Ceresa (Harmony) and many more loving family members. A celebration of Brenda's life is forthcoming.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brenda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -