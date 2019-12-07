|
Brenda Lenea Garlock
Brenda Lenea Garlock(Nana) 08/30/1960 passed peacefully 12/02 2019 surrounded by family. Preceded by numerous loved ones, she is survived by husband Charles (Chuck),sister Theresa ,brothers Steve,Doran,Terry, sons John, Michael and daughter Tabitha. Nana is also survived by many grand and greatgrandchildren including Ashleigh (Jayden), Ceresa (Harmony) and many more loving family members. A celebration of Brenda's life is forthcoming.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019