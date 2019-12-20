|
|
Brenda Lou Givens Bodiford
Tallahassee - Brenda Lou Givens Bodiford, 70, of Tallahassee, was called home on Thursday, December 19, 2019.
She was born on July 16, 1949, in Pensacola, Florida and was a lifelong resident of Pace and Tallahassee. She is preceded in death by her parents, Sanford R. and Laura A. Norris Givens; sisters, Patricia Larson, Wanda Merker and Carolyn Rush; and brothers-in-law, Jack Merker, Bill Frazee and Richard Larson.
Survivors include her devoted husband of 52 years, Wallace L. Bodiford, Sr.; children, Rhonda Bodiford Massey (Matt), Wallace Lamar "Bubba" Bodiford, Jr., Marsha Lynn Bodiford and Kevin Shawn Bodiford, Sr.; grandchildren, Jay Carman, Brandon Bodiford, Justin Bodiford, Sawyer Bodiford, Kevin Shawn Bodiford, Jr., Kaelyn Senatus, Jacob Massey and Lyndsey Massey; great-grandchildren, Colson Carman and Hoyt Ryker Carman; beloved sisters, Sandra Frazee, twin sister, Linda Norton (husband, Chris) and Deborah Minda (husband, Mike). Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and her precious fur-babies.
The funeral is 2:00 PM, Monday, December 23, 2019, at Abbey Funeral Home with interment following at Tallahassee Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the funeral. Memorial donations may be made to either or to St. Francis Wildlife Refuge. Online condolences may be expressed at www.abbeyfh.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019