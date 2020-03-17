|
Brian Dennis DuFour
Pensacola - Brian Dennis DuFour, 59, beloved son, husband, father, uncle and friend, died on Monday, March 9, 2020.
Brian was born in Miami Shores, Florida on August 28, 1960 to the late Maurice & Estelle DuFour.
Brian is survived by his wife, Debbie, of 21 years, daughter Brianne and son, Brandon. Other family members include his brother, Francis, sisters Colleen (Bill) and Audrey, uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews.
Brian graduated from Carol City High School in 1978. Brian enlisted in the US Navy in 1985 and retired in 2005. His favorite duty stations were the Blue Angels, Puerto Rico and Cuba. His love of country was evident and he served with pride. He loved the saying "Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of those who threaten it."
Brian was an avid bowler and loved coaching the youth at Cordova Lanes. Many a Saturday morning Brian could be found coaching and mentoring the youth bowlers. His love for bowling found its way to Brandon, who carries on the DuFour bowling name.
Visitation will be at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 3131 Hyde Park Rd., Pensacola, Florida on Thursday, March 19, 2020 starting at 10am. The funeral Mass will be at 11am with Father Jack Campbell officiating. Immediately following the Mass, everyone is invited to Cordova Lanes, 2111 Airport Blvd. for a Celebration of Life Luncheon in Brian's honor.
In lieu of flowers, an educational scholarship for a local youth bowler will be awarded at the Spring Youth Banquet in Brian's honor. Donations can be mailed to the GPUSBCA, 4771 Bayou Blvd., Box 285 Pensacola, Florida 32503-2607.
