Brian Doc Cook



Brian Cook age 47 died July 4, 2020 in Gadsden, Alabama. Brian was born in Pensacola in 1973. He attended Saint John Catholic School in Warrington, Escambia High School and Pensacola Junior College. He was married to Holly Druery of Penscola. They lived in New Hampshire and Douglasville, Georgia before their recent move to Gadsden.



Brian is survived by his mother, Diane Cook Joiner, his wife Holly Druery Cook, and a cousin who was as close as a brother, John David Swanger. He was preceded in Death by his father Ronald Cook and his sister Arlene Cook Daughtry,



A memorial service will be held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Warrington at 10:00 AM on July 14. Father John Lacari will conduct the service.









