Services
HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL
2276 AIRPORT BLVD.
Pensacola, FL 32504
(850) 478-3292
For more information about
Brian Maguire
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial Mass
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Maguire
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian J. Maguire


1969 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Brian J. Maguire Obituary
Brian J. Maguire

Pensacola - Brian J. Maguire, 49, of Pensacola, FL, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019.

Brian was born in Butler, PA on November 7, 1969. He graduated with a B.S from the University of Maryland in 1998. Brian was always involved in many aspects of the automobile industry. He started out as a Volkswagen service technician before relocating to Pensacola FL as a sales representative and most recently as a BMW warranty consultant. In his spare time spare time Brian enjoyed fishing and playing lacrosse. He was an active member of the Pensacola Riptide men's lacrosse organization as well as referee for the FHSAA and GCLOA. No matter the circumstance Brian was always such a welcoming and kindhearted individual.

He is survived by his two sons, Nolan and Patrick of Pensacola; parents, Frank and Fran of Pensacola; and brother, Frank Jr. of Gilbert, AZ.

A memorial mass will be held at 12:00 pm, Friday, March 22, 2019 at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church with Father James Grebe officiating. Committal of Cremains will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: the American Cancer

Society, 5401 Corporate Woods Drive # 100, Pensacola, FL 32504.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL
Download Now