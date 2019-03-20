Brian J. Maguire



Pensacola - Brian J. Maguire, 49, of Pensacola, FL, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019.



Brian was born in Butler, PA on November 7, 1969. He graduated with a B.S from the University of Maryland in 1998. Brian was always involved in many aspects of the automobile industry. He started out as a Volkswagen service technician before relocating to Pensacola FL as a sales representative and most recently as a BMW warranty consultant. In his spare time spare time Brian enjoyed fishing and playing lacrosse. He was an active member of the Pensacola Riptide men's lacrosse organization as well as referee for the FHSAA and GCLOA. No matter the circumstance Brian was always such a welcoming and kindhearted individual.



He is survived by his two sons, Nolan and Patrick of Pensacola; parents, Frank and Fran of Pensacola; and brother, Frank Jr. of Gilbert, AZ.



A memorial mass will be held at 12:00 pm, Friday, March 22, 2019 at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church with Father James Grebe officiating. Committal of Cremains will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: the American Cancer



Society, 5401 Corporate Woods Drive # 100, Pensacola, FL 32504. Published in Pensacola News Journal on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary