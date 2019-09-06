|
Brian J. Sakey
Pensacola - Heaven has a new resident tennis pro. Brian "Mate" Sakey was born November 1, 1954 in Sydney, Australia. He moved to the U.S. to play tennis at the University of Arkansas. "Pig sooie!" Brian came to Pensacola in 1984 and worked in the tennis industry for the last 35 years. All who knew Brian Sakey know that what he taught on the tennis court pales in comparison to the life lessons, inspirational messages, love and friendship he gave to all he encountered. More than his lifelong love of tennis, it was his "mates" and his family that meant the world to him. He was preceded in death by his parents Raie and Joan Sakey and Ellen Sakey. He is survived by his wife Rhonda, and children Brock, Ross, Kelly Sakey and Noah Barnes. "Stay positive, inspire a young person and keep playing on your front foot mate!"
Funeral services for Brian will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Coastline Calvary Chapel (1122 Oriole Beach Rd, Gulf Breeze, FL 32563). Interment in Rose Lawn Cemetery will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the . Rose Lawn Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. You may offer condolences and sign the online guestbook at www.roselawn-fh.com
