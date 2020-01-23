|
Brigadier General Michael Lambert Ferguson, USA (ret.)
Pensacola, FL - (Ret.) Brigadier General Michael Lambert Ferguson, an esteemed community leader in the Pensacola area, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020. He was 81 and lived with grace, dignity, integrity and courage.
Gen. Ferguson was graduated from the West Point Military Academy in 1960. "Iron Mike" went on to serve with distinction and honor in cold-war-era West Germany and Vietnam where he was awarded a Purple Heart, one of more than 30 awards, decoration, and badges he received. His exemplary service is noted in a December 10, 1968 Look Magazine article; novel The Stuff of Heroes (by William Cohen); and The Lost Battalion of Tet by Charles A. Krohn, 2008. His accolades, awards and accomplishments are too numerous to mention. Gen. Ferguson also served at the highest levels of military command in the Pentagon before his "first" retirement.
After retirement, Michael was admitted to law school at the University of Florida, and had a distinguished career with the firm of McDonald, Fleming, Moorhead and Ferguson, whose name has now been shortened to just "McDonald-Fleming." His clients included several high-profile clients, including Pensacola native and hall-of-fame member Emmitt Smith, and Danny Wuerffel. He achieved the highest rating offered by Martindale-Hubbell, "AV," reserved for exceptional lawyers. He remained a valued "counsel emeritus" partner in the firm until his passing, and his wisdom and wit were frequently quoted. "We still attribute to Mike the true statement that you should never make more enemies that you can simultaneous engage," said his long-time law partner and friend, Ed Fleming. "Mike was a great American, and his loss is a loss for not only his family and friends, but the nation and this community."
Even as a lawyer, Mike never lost his love for the military men and women he had served with and led, serving as the Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army (CASA - 3 star level according to Army protocol). Mike represented Florida (North) starting July 2003 and was named Emeritus in January 2018 where he was a tireless (and effective) advocate for military members and their families.
Mike was a man of faith, and co-founded a Bible Study that has met twice monthly for more than 23 years. The camaraderie and fellowship he experienced with them was very influential in his life.
Gen. Ferguson was a 7th generation Pensacola native, and counted amongst his long-line of relatives Spanish Soldier Don Manuel Gonzalez, and Col. William Travis of Alamo fame. Mike was born to Lloyd Gibson Ferguson, who was KIA in WWII a day after the Battle of the Bulge, and Natalie Lambert Cason, who predeceased him. He was a loyal son of his hometown. He cherished his many cousins and family members here, and loved family reunions.
Mike was married for almost 60 years to the love of his life, Jane M. Ferguson. Their love story and bond was so special to him. She served by his side thru his military career as a strong loving military wife and they were always best of friends.
His survivors are his sister Patricia Ann Cason and her husband, John Dixon; his children Michelle Ferguson-Cohen and husband, Adiel Cohen, Cathy Ferguson and his son Michael, Jr. and wife Hege Ferguson. He also leaves behind three grandchildren, Elise and Connor Ferguson and Elle Cohen.
Funeral Service will be 12:30 pm Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the First Baptist Church in Pensacola, with Dr. Ross Lankford and Dr. Henry Roberts officiating. Burial will follow at Barrancas National Cemetery with full military honors.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made in his name for UWF scholarships to children of deceased veterans and military brats.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020