Bromley Clegg Dyson
Pensacola - "Service Above Self" is the official motto of Rotary International. This motto is embodied by its 1.2 million members throughout the world. The motto essentially means, "We are greater when we look beyond ourselves and do for others." No one more exemplified the spirit of this motto than Bromley Dyson.
Bromley Clegg Dyson was born in Fairhope, Alabama on July 30, 1930, the son of Raymond and Dorothy Dyson. Bromley and his sister Barbara Martin spent most of their early years in Fairhope. Bromley graduated from Fairhope High School in 1948 and then attended the University of Alabama (Roll Tide!) where he graduated with a BS degree in Industrial Engineering. While at Alabama, he was a member of the Sigma Nu social fraternity.
Bromley met the love of his life, Nina (Puddy) Weir Harris, at the University. They married in 1952 and were husband and wife for over sixty-seven years.
Bromley was a proud veteran and served his country in the United States Army during the Korean conflict. Following his military service, he moved to Pensacola and went to work with his father in the construction business. He began his career at Dyson & Company as a surveyor and supervisor of a concrete crew. He worked his way up in the organization and became its President and Chief Executive Officer with management and administrative responsibilities for all bid and contract negotiations; estimating; design; scheduling; hiring; and direct supervision of project superintendents.
After Dyson & Company was sold, Bromley worked for Baptist Regional Health Services in Pensacola. At Baptist, Bromley was the director of capital projects and construction activities.
Bromley's commitment to Service Above Self was reflected in the many professional, religious and civic institutions he was affiliated with. He served as past chair of the Building Trades Joint Apprenticeship Council (1955-60); past chair of the Industrial Division of the United Way (1966-67); former member of the Coastal Zone Management Board in Alabama (1966); former board member of the Associated General Contractors (1967-74); past chair of the Building Trades Advisory Board at George Stone Industrial School (1967-70; 1975-1978; and 1984-1987); member of the Baldwin County Board of Education (1974-1978); past co-chair of the American Field Service, Foreign Exchange Student program in Baldwin County, Alabama (1973-1975); past co-chair of the Advisory Board of the Robertsdale, Alabama Vocational School (1975); past board member of the University of West Florida Foundation (1978-1980); past chair of the Pensacola Chamber of Commerce Education Committee (1978-1981); former member of the Top Twenty, Pensacola Sports Association (1978-1981); former board member, Fiesta of Five Flags, Pensacola, FL (1981-1982); past advisory board member of the University of Florida Building Construction School (1979-1981); former director of First Southern Federal Savings & Loan Association (1974-1978); board member of Barnett Bank of Northwest Florida (1985-1992); former member, Advisory Board of ARC Building Committee, Pensacola, FL (1988); member of the Advisory Board, Salvation Army, Pensacola, FL (1990-1992), and board member of the Favor House of Northwest Florida (1984-1996). The Favor House of North West Florida's Counseling Center was dedicated in Bromley's honor in 1994. In 1988, Bromley was chosen as a Heart of Gold Finalist by the Pensacola News Journal in recognition of his service to the community.
Bromley was a faithful and lifelong member of the Episcopal Church. He served our Lord and the Church as a former vestryman and Sunday School teacher, St. James' Episcopal Church, Fairhope, AL (1967-1970); former vestryman and Chair of the Building Committee at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Foley, AL (1972-1975; 1976-1979); former vestryman, Christ Church Parish, Pensacola, FL (1979-81; 1983-1986; 1988-1990); and as past chair of the Episcopal Day School Board (1982-1985).
Bromley was a dedicated Rotarian. Some of his most cherished memories as a Rotarian included being inducted as a Paul Harris Fellow in the Pensacola Rotary Club; establishing and sponsoring Interact Service Clubs at Foley High School, Foley, Alabama and Washington High School, Pensacola Florida; and serving as the past chair of Interact Rotary District #688, State of Alabama (1975-1978).
Bromley is survived by his loving wife, Puddy; sister, Barbara Martin; sons, Bromley, Jr., Thack (Rebecca), Reid (Cathy), and Peter (Julie). He was also blessed with eight grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.
A service to celebrate Bromley's life will be held at Christ Church Parish, Pensacola, FL at a later date and his ashes will be interred in the columbarium at Christ Church Parish.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Favor House of Northwest Florida, 2001 W. Blount Street, Pensacola, FL 32501, Christ Church Parish, P. O. Box 12683, Pensacola, Florida 32591-2683, or St. Paul's Episcopal Church Building Fund, 28788 N. Main Street, Daphne, AL 36526.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from May 19 to May 24, 2020