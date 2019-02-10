Bruce Allen Davio



Pensacola - Bruce Allen Davio, age 72, Cantonment, Florida, passed away after a long and courageous battle with cancer on Sunday, February 3, 2019. He was born in Concord, New Hampshire.



Bruce enlisted in the United States Navy and served proudly for 22 years. After his retirement from the United States Navy as a Senior Chief Petty Officer, he continued his career in the grocery distributor field with the Lewis Bear Company and retiring with MDV Nash Finch.



Bruce was a loving father and family man and is survived by his wife Wilma "Frazer" Davio; daughter, Kelly Davis; son-in-law, Ramon Davis; granddaughter, Julia Davis; brother and sister-in-law Ed and Barbara Smith of Lake Ann, Michigan; and nieces, Cassie Vargo and Laurie Bauers.



Bruce was a long-time member of the Warrington Presbyterian Church serving for a period of time as a Deacon. He cherished the love and friendship of his church family.



Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm at Oak Lawn Funeral Home. Funeral service, officiated by Dr. Jerry Robbins will follow at 12:30 pm. Burial will follow at Barrancas National Cemetery. You may express your condolences online at www.oaklawnfunerals.com.



The family wishes to thank Dr. Maurice Bouchard, Jr., Dr. Jamal Joudeh, Dr. Coyt Rountree and the staff at Woodlands for their care and concern. Special thanks to Dr. Ross Robins at Sacred Heart, Perdido Key. Also, many thanks to the nurses and staff at Covenant Care Hospice for their compassion and excellent service. Published in Pensacola News Journal on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary