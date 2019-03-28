|
|
Bryant Martin Gilmore Sr.
Pace - Bryant Martin Gilmore Sr., 87, affectingly known to most as 'Papa' passed away March 25, 2019 surrounded by family. He was preceded in death by his father; (John Rufus), mother; (Emma Gene), and two sisters; Erlene Norwood and Barbara Powell. He leaves behind is loving wife of 59 years Lora Jean (Lee) better known as "Nanny", children; Debbie Taylor (Gene), Kaye Johnson (Richard) and Bryant 'Martin' Gilmore Jr. (Sandy). Also mourning this great loss are his 8 grandchildren; Denise Hudson (Steven), Bryant Martin Gilmore III (Robin), Carl Johnson (Tara), David Johnson (Shelby), Kristen Blackwell (Cody), Jason Taylor (Mary), Aaron Johnson (Summer) and Rebecca Wyrosdick (Jared) and 14 great-grandkids; Faith, Sawyer, Brennan, Drake, Jonathan, Weston, Jameson, Brysan, Kylah, Ethan, Cole G, Cole B, Boone, Brantley, and one on the way.
Mr. Gilmore was born February 3, 1932 in Conecuh County, AL and moved to Pace, FL, in 1963 where he resided for the remainder of his life. The year he moved to Pace he worked with what was Chemstrand at the time and retired from Fiberweb in 1995.
He loved spending time with his family and left many memories that'll be cherished forever. His greatest hobbies were hunting, fishing, camping, and gardening. He was the very definition of an outdoorsman. He also enjoyed spending time with his friends and church family, being a longtime member of Pace Assembly of God Church.
Visitation will be Thursday, March 28th from 5:00-7:00 pm at Pace Assembly of God Church. The funeral service will be Friday, March 29th at noon at Pace Assembly of God Church with a graveside service following at Memory Park Cemetery.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Mar. 28, 2019