Bryson Stadelmaier
Seminole, Alabama - Bryson was born February 21, 2017 to Gregrey and Cassy Stadelmaier, joining siblings Jay, Alyssa and Abrielle. Despite his short time here on earth, he was deeply loved, and he brought immense joy to the those around him.
Bryson was an active & inquisitive child, always wanting to take pictures on the phone with mommy, mow the grass with daddy, go riding in the boat with his family, visit his grandmas and grandpas and doing facetime with his grandma Pam. He was so proud to say fully his entire name to anyone who would listen.
We learned through Bryson that pizza, chicken nuggets and poptarts can be categorized as "staple foods". And hand soap, toothpaste and body wash are much more effective if you use the bottles and tubes with the best action figures and Disney characters displayed on them.
Halloween was the best holiday ever! He loved pumpkins and monsters - dressing up, eating candy and staying up late!
From Woody and Buzz Lightyear to Baby Shark & Micky Mouse - it was always evident which toys were his favorites. And the songs he sang with his sisters Alyssa & Abrielle brought joy & laughter to all who could hear: "Johnny Johnny", "Hot Girl Bummer", "Halloween Night"…..Bryson was getting an early start on becoming a gaming pro, thanks to his daddy and brother Jay. Fort Nite was his favorite! He would have been the best at everything growing up in this electronic age.
Bryson never encountered a stranger. He made true the words, "You have a friend in me"!
Bryson was taken from us way too soon. He had so much more life to live and yet he filled out hearts with enough love to carry us through our lifetime here on earth.
Aside from his mommy and daddy, sisters and brother, Bryson is survived by his grandparents: Pam Bauman & Tracy Craft, George Stadelmaier, Pam & Pete Christensen, Patrice & Mike McGhee, his great grandmother Willodean Davis, extended grandparents, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A visitation for family and friends will be held at Pensacola Memorial Gardens Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 12:30pm until 2pm. Due to Covid 19, a private service for family will be held at 2pm. The private service will be live streamed at http://webcasts.lifetributes.com/1074979 and enter the password 20122
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.