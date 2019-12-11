|
|
Bubba Yoder
Clover - Randall Kevin "Bubba" Yoder, passed away peacefully in his sleep on December 5, 2019.
Bubba has a host of cherished friends from childhood into adulthood that mourn his loss. If you were his friend, it was a lifetime commitment!! He leaves Eryn and Kendra Brennan, his God Daughters; Mavourneen "Merve" Walker the woman he adored, his constant companion and the one who took care of him in his last years; sister Dawn; uncle Cecil; aunt Shirley; and several cousins. Bubba is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Dennis.
In lieu of flowers, a cremation fund has been set up at: Bubba Yoder Funeral Fund, c/o The Bank of York, 4955 Charlotte Hwy., Clover, SC 29710. Online condolences may be made at www.mlfordsons.com
M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Lake Wylie, SC is serving the family of Bubba.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019