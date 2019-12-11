Resources
More Obituaries for Bubba Yoder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bubba Yoder

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bubba Yoder Obituary
Bubba Yoder

Clover - Randall Kevin "Bubba" Yoder, passed away peacefully in his sleep on December 5, 2019.

Bubba has a host of cherished friends from childhood into adulthood that mourn his loss. If you were his friend, it was a lifetime commitment!! He leaves Eryn and Kendra Brennan, his God Daughters; Mavourneen "Merve" Walker the woman he adored, his constant companion and the one who took care of him in his last years; sister Dawn; uncle Cecil; aunt Shirley; and several cousins. Bubba is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Dennis.

In lieu of flowers, a cremation fund has been set up at: Bubba Yoder Funeral Fund, c/o The Bank of York, 4955 Charlotte Hwy., Clover, SC 29710. Online condolences may be made at www.mlfordsons.com

M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Lake Wylie, SC is serving the family of Bubba.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bubba's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -