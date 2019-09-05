Services
SHARP FUNERAL HOME - OLIVER SPRINGS
209 ROANE STREET
Oliver Springs, TN 37840
(865) 435-7261
For more information about
Budehia Erwin
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Premier Sharp Funeral Home
209 Roane Street
Oliver Springs, TN
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:30 PM
Premier Sharp Funeral Home
209 Roane Street
Oliver Springs, TN
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
Anderson Memorial Gardens
640 Oliver Springs Hwy
Clinton, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Budehia Erwin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Budehia Erwin


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Budehia Erwin Obituary
Budehia Erwin

Oak Ridge, TN - Budehia Erwin, age 90, of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, and formerly of Pensacola, Florida, passed away September 2, 2019, after a gradual decline in health over the past few years. Devoted mother of Robin Erwin Jr. (Juanita) of Buffalo, New York, Dian Erwin Kuutti (Earl) of Lilburn, Georgia, Jean Erwin Forster (Kent) of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, and David Erwin (Catherine) of Greensboro, North Carolina. Sister of Donald Jacobs, Daniel Jacobs, Patricia Jacobs Page, and David Jacobs. Survived by a caring extended family, five grandchildren -- Ryan Erwin, Lisl Kuutti Doughton, Karl Kuutti, Jacob Forster, and Stefanie Forster Simons, and three great-grandchildren -- Declan, Aidan, and Colin Erwin. Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 66 years, Robin Winfred Erwin, parents James and Lucille Jacobs, and siblings Jamile Jacobs and Barbara Jacobs Eller.

Budehia graduated in 1948 from Collegedale Academy in Collegedale, TN, and attended Southern Missionary College in Collegedale, TN. Budehia and Robin married in Pritchard, AL, July 1951. Subsequently, they moved to Pensacola FL and started their family. Later Budehia worked at the Internal Revenue Service for many years as a tax consultant, retiring in 1982. She was an active and long-standing member of the University Parkway Seventh-day Adventist Church in Pensacola, FL where she served in various roles, especially as treasurer of the weekday childcare center. Later she was a member of the Knoxville First Seventh-day Adventist Church. Budehia was fully devoted to her husband and children, always striving to make their lives better and happier. She also enjoyed beach outings during many happy family summers at Pensacola Beach, family reunions, homemaking, and traveling throughout most of the US and Canada with her beloved husband, Robin.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 7, 2019, from 12:00 to 1:30 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home, 209 Roane Street, Oliver Springs, TN 37840. The service will follow at the funeral home chapel at 1:30 pm, with the graveside service at 3:00 pm at Anderson Memorial Gardens, 640 Oliver Springs Hwy, Clinton, TN 37716, both with Pastor Douglas Jacobs, D.Div. officiating. Online condolences may be shared at http://www.sharpfh.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Budehia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now