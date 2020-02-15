|
|
Buencamino Lopez "Ben" Cayanan
Pensacola - Buencamino Lopez "Ben" Cayanan, 82 of Pensacola, FL passed away February 1, 2020. He retired from the United States Navy and United States Postal Service. Ben attended St. Anne Catholic Church. He loved to sing and dance and was a great storyteller.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Jose and Maria Cayanan; his loving wife, Ramona I. Cayanan and his granddaughter, Louise. He is survived by his sons, Miel Cayanan (Andria) and Arnold Cayanan (Silvia); grandchildren, Israel, Jordan and Angel and several siblings.
Visitation will be Monday, February 17, 2020 at Faith Chapel Funeral Home South from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Rosary will be recited at 4:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at St. Anne Catholic Church with Reverend Fr. Chuck Collins as the celebrant. Inurnment will follow at Barrancas National Cemetery.
FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Pkwy is entrusted with the arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020