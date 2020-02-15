Services
Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - South Chapel
100 Beverly Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32505
(850) 432-6146
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - South Chapel
100 Beverly Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32505
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
4:00 PM
Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - South Chapel
100 Beverly Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32505
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Anne Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Buencamino Cayanan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Buencamino Lopez "Ben" Cayanan


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Buencamino Lopez "Ben" Cayanan Obituary
Buencamino Lopez "Ben" Cayanan

Pensacola - Buencamino Lopez "Ben" Cayanan, 82 of Pensacola, FL passed away February 1, 2020. He retired from the United States Navy and United States Postal Service. Ben attended St. Anne Catholic Church. He loved to sing and dance and was a great storyteller.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Jose and Maria Cayanan; his loving wife, Ramona I. Cayanan and his granddaughter, Louise. He is survived by his sons, Miel Cayanan (Andria) and Arnold Cayanan (Silvia); grandchildren, Israel, Jordan and Angel and several siblings.

Visitation will be Monday, February 17, 2020 at Faith Chapel Funeral Home South from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Rosary will be recited at 4:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at St. Anne Catholic Church with Reverend Fr. Chuck Collins as the celebrant. Inurnment will follow at Barrancas National Cemetery.

FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Pkwy is entrusted with the arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Buencamino's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - South Chapel
Download Now