1921 - 2020
Bureay Gant

Pensacola - On July 22, 2020, after a brief illness Bureay Gant transitioned to his heavenly home, at the age of 99. Bureay was born in Bagdad, Fl to Sellers and Galatha Gant both parents preceded him in death. Bureay attended school in Santa Rosa and Escambia Counties in Alabama. He joined the Civilian Conservation Corp after which he enlisted in the U.S. Army during World War II and was honorably discharged in 1946. Having strong work ethics and entrepreneur he opened Gant Cement Finishing were he worked untiringly for many years. He united with Saint James Missionary Baptist Church, in 1965.Where he served as President of the Senior Usher Board and Trustee Board for many years. Civically he was a long time member of Deep Water City Lodge #751 IBPO Elks of the World. He is survived by Ocie B. Gant his lovely wife of 73 years; of that union four children were born. He is also survived by three of his four children Bureay Arletha Gant, Patricia Gant, and Fredrick Gant, Esq. Anthony preceded him in death. Five Grandchildren, four Great Grandchildren, two sisters Emma Dennis and Bessie Presley. Preceded also in death were 2 Grandchildren. 3 Sisters,and 6 Brothers.Visitation will be today from noon to 6:00 pm. and Celebration of Life Friday at 9:00 am at Benboe Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Charles Thomas officiating. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Barrancas National Cemetery.




Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Benboe Funeral Home
416 West Wright Street
Pensacola, FL 32501
(850) 438-7503
Memories & Condolences
