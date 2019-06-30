Services
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Pensacola
419 Yoakum Court
Pensacola, FL 32505
(850)438-6235
Byrdie Jean Woodall


1933 - 2019
Byrdie Jean Woodall

Pensacola - Byrdie Jean Woodall, 85, of Pensacola, FL went home to be with our Lord and Savior on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. She was born November 27, 1933 in Andalusia, AL.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ina Mae Owens and Simpson Alexander Givens; sister, Mary Christy; and brother, Thomas Givens.

She is survived by her sister, Joyce (George) Castleberry; 3 daughter, Sandra Weiss, Peggy Cook and Lisa (David) Morgan; five grandchildren, Tracy, Kristi (Ryan), Amy, Catherine (Richard), and Paul; 4 great-grandchildren, Justin, Ryan, Kaitlyn and Hannah. Many nieces and nephews and her best friend and faithful companion, her little chihuahua, Paco.

The family would like to thank Emerald Coast Hospice; Admissions nurse, Penny Lane, RN, nurse Cheryl Gleason RNCM, Pastor Jason Adams SCC, Social Worker Beth Swanson, MSW and all others for their loving care during her final days.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Trahan Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on June 30, 2019
