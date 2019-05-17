|
|
Byron Sizemore
Pensacola - Born in Montgomery, WV August 6, 1943. Died suddenly Monday, May 13, 2019. Byron was an Army and Navy Veteran and retired from the Navy in 1990. He served onboard the carriers Roosevelt and Lexington and traveled the world! Avid bowler and All Navy Horse Shoe Champion 1989.
Services at Oak Lawn Funeral Home Friday, May 17, 2019. A private family viewing begins at 8:30 am with the public visitation beginning at 9:00 am, funeral service at 9:30 am, an escorted procession to Barrancas National Cemetery at 10:30 am where the burial will take place at 11:00 am. Byron's nephew Brandon Goodin of Nashville will be officiating the funeral service.
Byron was preceded in death by six brothers, a sister, and a daughter, Jamey Antle Holt.
Survived by his wife Judy, Pensacola, FL (formerly of Russell County, KY); sister, Jeanetta Thompson, Powellton WV & Lillian, AL; son in law Kenny Holt & partner Mark McLeod, Pensacola, FL; son Byron Thurl Sizemore & wife Kim, Minetto, NY; son Keith Sizemore, Pensacola, FL; grandchildren Laura Holt (Chris Byrd), FL; Korey Holt, FL; Ashlee (Josh) Speck, Volney, NY; Brittany Sizemore (Eric Ricky Susino), Hannibal, NY; Travis Sizemore, Hannibal, NY; Tori Zerrahn, Oswego, NY, Zach Zerrahn, Oswego, NY; Great grandchildren Ella Mae Speck and expected to arrive in November 2019, Raider Byrd.
Special thanks to Yvette Best, KY - You are amazing and we can't begin to adequately thank you for all that you have done! You are certainly a friend that has become a family member and you are a blessing!
Thank you to Marty Hulsey for beautiful music / piano at the funeral home.
Pallbearers - Don Bennett, Mark McGregor, Roger Mead, Eric Ricky Susino, Josh Speck and Mark McLeod.
Honorary Pallbearers - Bob Donner, Andy Florenzano and Robert Graham.
Donations, in lieu of flowers, are greatly appreciated to assist with funeral expenses.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on May 17, 2019