C. Dian Moore
Pensacola - On June 6, 2020, Dian Moore passed away at home, surrounded by family. In these solemn days, we find great comfort in the thought that Dian is, once again, with her husband, Chuck. We honor Dian's memory with a brief summary of her life and experiences.
Clara Dian Fowler was born on November 23, 1934, in Pensacola, Florida, daughter of William Maxwell Fowler, a railroad engineer, and Clara Alice (Spence) Fowler. The youngest of 5 siblings, Dian was raised in Pensacola until she met a young Naval Aviation Cadet, Charles (Chuck) Moore, whom she married in 1951.
Dian and Chuck raised four children (Brenda, Chuck Jr., Reid and Meg) as they moved between postings. Dian kept their homes in Pensacola, Boulder, CO, Barbers Point, HI, Monterey, CA, Norfolk, VA, Long Island, NY, San Diego, CA, Patuxent River, MD, and McClean, VA. Dian always enjoyed becoming involved in social activities wherever they went. Along the way, they were blessed with 9 grandchildren (Sean, Shannon, Stacy, Crystal, Brandon, Nicole, Megan, Michael and Morgan).
Dian accepted an opportunity to work at the White House in 1979. She ultimately became Director of the Correspondence Office. In addition to overseeing a variety of correspondence for the President, Dian supervised office personnel and a group of volunteers.
Chuck and Dian acquired a boat in the early 1980's, named "Lady Di," which provided many days of relaxation. When they upgraded to a bigger boat, everyone agreed that the larger craft was "Moore Fun."
On July 1, 1985, Dian received a token of appreciation from the United States Navy, certifying that she "Has earned grateful appreciation for her unselfish, faithful and devoted service during her husband's naval career. Her unfailing support and understanding helped to make possible her husband's lasting contribution to the nation." On the same day, following 35 years of honorable dedication for distinguished service, RAdm Charles Moore retired from the U.S. Navy.
Chuck and Dian were blessed with 8 great-grandchildren (Ryan, Owen, Lauren, Darryl, Alyssa, Sarah, Ethan and Erik) and 2 great-great-grandchildren (Liam and Marley).
In 1997, she and Chuck returned to Florida, just as he had promised her mother, 46 years earlier. Back home again in Pensacola, Dian got involved in various social activities, became a water aerobics instructor, hosted a weekly bible study group, and got involved with the Pensacola Symphony Orchestra Guild.
Dian has now joined her husband in eternity, along with her parents, siblings, 2 children, and her grandson, Shannon, who went before. She is survived by her children, Brenda and Chuck, Jr., and the many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren mentioned above. She touched many lives and her love, warmth and wisdom will be missed. Dian will be laid to rest beside Chuck, at Barrancas National Cemetery in Pensacola.
Please meet at Faith Chapel, 100 Beverly Parkway, Pensacola, at 12 PM, on Monday, June 22, 2020, for a procession to Barrancas. Following, there will be a reception at Dian's home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Dian's name to the Pensacola Symphony Orchestra, P.O. Box 1752, Pensacola, Florida, 32591-1752.
FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Pkwy is entrusted with the arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com
Pensacola - On June 6, 2020, Dian Moore passed away at home, surrounded by family. In these solemn days, we find great comfort in the thought that Dian is, once again, with her husband, Chuck. We honor Dian's memory with a brief summary of her life and experiences.
Clara Dian Fowler was born on November 23, 1934, in Pensacola, Florida, daughter of William Maxwell Fowler, a railroad engineer, and Clara Alice (Spence) Fowler. The youngest of 5 siblings, Dian was raised in Pensacola until she met a young Naval Aviation Cadet, Charles (Chuck) Moore, whom she married in 1951.
Dian and Chuck raised four children (Brenda, Chuck Jr., Reid and Meg) as they moved between postings. Dian kept their homes in Pensacola, Boulder, CO, Barbers Point, HI, Monterey, CA, Norfolk, VA, Long Island, NY, San Diego, CA, Patuxent River, MD, and McClean, VA. Dian always enjoyed becoming involved in social activities wherever they went. Along the way, they were blessed with 9 grandchildren (Sean, Shannon, Stacy, Crystal, Brandon, Nicole, Megan, Michael and Morgan).
Dian accepted an opportunity to work at the White House in 1979. She ultimately became Director of the Correspondence Office. In addition to overseeing a variety of correspondence for the President, Dian supervised office personnel and a group of volunteers.
Chuck and Dian acquired a boat in the early 1980's, named "Lady Di," which provided many days of relaxation. When they upgraded to a bigger boat, everyone agreed that the larger craft was "Moore Fun."
On July 1, 1985, Dian received a token of appreciation from the United States Navy, certifying that she "Has earned grateful appreciation for her unselfish, faithful and devoted service during her husband's naval career. Her unfailing support and understanding helped to make possible her husband's lasting contribution to the nation." On the same day, following 35 years of honorable dedication for distinguished service, RAdm Charles Moore retired from the U.S. Navy.
Chuck and Dian were blessed with 8 great-grandchildren (Ryan, Owen, Lauren, Darryl, Alyssa, Sarah, Ethan and Erik) and 2 great-great-grandchildren (Liam and Marley).
In 1997, she and Chuck returned to Florida, just as he had promised her mother, 46 years earlier. Back home again in Pensacola, Dian got involved in various social activities, became a water aerobics instructor, hosted a weekly bible study group, and got involved with the Pensacola Symphony Orchestra Guild.
Dian has now joined her husband in eternity, along with her parents, siblings, 2 children, and her grandson, Shannon, who went before. She is survived by her children, Brenda and Chuck, Jr., and the many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren mentioned above. She touched many lives and her love, warmth and wisdom will be missed. Dian will be laid to rest beside Chuck, at Barrancas National Cemetery in Pensacola.
Please meet at Faith Chapel, 100 Beverly Parkway, Pensacola, at 12 PM, on Monday, June 22, 2020, for a procession to Barrancas. Following, there will be a reception at Dian's home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Dian's name to the Pensacola Symphony Orchestra, P.O. Box 1752, Pensacola, Florida, 32591-1752.
FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Pkwy is entrusted with the arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.