Calvin Duell Rich, Sr.
Pace, FL - Calvin Duell Rich, Sr., 81 of Pace, Florida passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020. He served and retired from the United States Navy. Calvin was a 3rd degree Mason, disabled American Vet #125 and was a member of Fleet Reserve Association Gela Branch 99.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 40 years, Leona Rich and his parents, John and Bertha Rich. He is survived by his son, Calvin D. Rich, Jr. (Patricia); grandchildren, Felicia and Calvin, III (Anaya); great-grandchildren, Dominic and Lorelei and coming May 2020, Calvin IV.; sister, Kay Stephens (Floyd) and his brother, Kerby Rich (Delene).
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Jude's or .
Visitation will be Thursday, February 27, 2020 beginning at 10:00 a.m. with the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Faith Chapel Funeral Home South. Interment will follow at Barrancas National Cemetery.
FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Pkwy is entrusted with the arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020