Calvin T. "Chris" Christensen
Navarre - Calvin T. "Chris" Christensen, 80, of Navarre, FL, passed away, Sunday, May 26, 2019.
Chris retired from the Department of Defense as a civil service employee in 1997. He also served in the United States Marine Corp from 1956 to 1980. He was a member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks in Navarre, FL.
Chris is survived by his wife, Judith Christensen, sister-in-law, Carol Buckingham, brother-in-law, Mac Buckingham of Aurora, CO, several nieces and nephews from Warranton, OR, Seattle WA, Ft. Myers, FL, Broomfield, CO and Palm Desert, CA.
The Elks Memorial for Chris will be at 2:00 p.m., followed by Funeral Services on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Home Chapel, Navarre, with Rev Mike Poston officiating. Following the services will be Military Honors.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on June 1, 2019