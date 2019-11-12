|
|
Camylle June Moore
Pensacola, FL - Camylle J. Moore passed away at home on November 6, 2019. She was born in Pensacola, FL to the late Russell Q and June Washington Moore.
She is preceded in death by sister, Rachael M. Patterson; grandparents, James and Modeste Washington; and aunt, Mary J. Phillip.
Camylle is survived by caring daughter and son, Stephany and Russell A. Moore; grandsons, Gregory Perkins and Lukus King; stepmother, Essie M. Baldwin; sisters, Veronica Moore and Renee Andrews Jenkins(Everrette); brother Michael Andrews (Lisa); nieces, Rhonda and Tamesha Patterson; cousin Antionette McCraw and a host of relatives, friends, and co-workers.
She was employed with Escambia County School Board in many capacities. She was of the catholic faith. Her memorial service will be held at a later date.
Camylle is entrusted to Trahan Family Funeral Home.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019