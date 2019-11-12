Services
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Pensacola
419 Yoakum Court
Pensacola, FL 32505
(850)438-6235
Resources
More Obituaries for Camylle Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Camylle June Moore

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Camylle June Moore Obituary
Camylle June Moore

Pensacola, FL - Camylle J. Moore passed away at home on November 6, 2019. She was born in Pensacola, FL to the late Russell Q and June Washington Moore.

She is preceded in death by sister, Rachael M. Patterson; grandparents, James and Modeste Washington; and aunt, Mary J. Phillip.

Camylle is survived by caring daughter and son, Stephany and Russell A. Moore; grandsons, Gregory Perkins and Lukus King; stepmother, Essie M. Baldwin; sisters, Veronica Moore and Renee Andrews Jenkins(Everrette); brother Michael Andrews (Lisa); nieces, Rhonda and Tamesha Patterson; cousin Antionette McCraw and a host of relatives, friends, and co-workers.

She was employed with Escambia County School Board in many capacities. She was of the catholic faith. Her memorial service will be held at a later date.

Camylle is entrusted to Trahan Family Funeral Home.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Camylle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -