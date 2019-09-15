Services
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Pensacola
419 Yoakum Court
Pensacola, FL 32505
(850)438-6235
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Captain Barney R. Barendse Nc (Ret.) Usn


1953 - 2019
Captain Barney R. Barendse Nc (Ret.) Usn Obituary
Captain Barney R. Barendse, NC USN (Ret.)

1953 - 2019 - Barney went to be with our Lord on Sept. 10, 2019. Barney was born to Donald and Barbara Barendse Aug. 20, 1953.

He is survived by his wife, Fran and stepson, Anthony; his brothers, Steve & Randy and his sister, Cheryl. He had 7 nieces, 5 nephews, 6 great- nieces and 9 great nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Barney was born in Michigan and raised in Bradenton, FL. After graduating from Manatee High School, he joined the United States Navy and had a successful 34-year career.

There will be a Memorial Service on September 29th at 1300 at Trahan Funeral Home in Pensacola FL.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the in his name.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Sept. 15, 2019
