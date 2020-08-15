Captain Paul Michael Feran
Captain Paul Michael Feran passed away peacefully on July 30, 2020 at home with family following a fierce battle against cancer. Paul was born on September 5, 1934 in Duluth, Minnesota to John Michael and Cleo Bowen Feran. He was the youngest of four children in the family, which lived in Minneapolis during the majority of Paul's childhood. Paul was a student at the University of Minnesota, entering the Navy through the Naval Aviation Cadet (NAVCAD) Program in 1957. He reported to NAS Pensacola, Florida and earned his Wings of Gold in 1958. While in Pensacola, he met his adored wife Louella. They proceeded to USNS Roosevelt Roads, Puerto Rico, where their two children Elizabeth and John Edward were born. Next, he reported to Attack Squadron One Hundred Six (VA-106) in 1961, where he experienced being a pilot, Maintenance Officer, and Administrative Officer. He interrupted his time at VA-106 for a tour as Air Operations Officer and Operations Officer on the USS Forrestal (CV-59). Returning to VA-106, he served as Executive Officer. In 1969 Paul went back to the University of Minnesota to finish his Bachelor's of Arts degree. Then, from 1970 to 1972, he served as Executive Officer and Commanding Officer of Attack Squadron Fifty-Five (VA-55). During his squadron tours, he flew multiple missions over North Vietnam. During 1974 to 1975 he attended the Air War College at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, AL. Some classes were carried out on base at Auburn University where he earned a Master's Degree in Political Science. He then went on to serve at Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) in Belgium. From there he was Executive Officer of the USS John F Kennedy (CV-67). Finishing out his Naval career, Paul served as Commanding Officer aboard the USS Kalamazoo (AOR-6) from 1980 to 1982, and finally, Commanding Officer of the USS Lexington (CVT-16) from 1984 to 1986 at NAS Pensacola. Capt Feran retired after just over thirty years of military service, with fifteen of those years spent away at sea. During his career he was awarded the Defense Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit, eight Air Medals, Navy Commendation Medal, Navy Unit Commendation, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with two Campaign Stars, Vietnam Campaign Medal with six Campaign Stars, Vietnam Armed Forces Meritorious Unit Citation (Gallantry Cross), and the Navy "E" Ribbon. Following his distinguished military service, Paul and his family owned and operated Rusty's Seafood Restaurant, formerly known as Rusty's Fish Camp, in Perdido Key, Florida between 1986 and 1999. After full retirement, Paul dedicated himself to the service of others, most importantly being to that of his beloved family. He was an animal enthusiast and was often found feeding stray cats wherever he resided. Paul's greatest disappointment was that the USS Lexington ended up in Corpus Christi, TX instead of Pensacola. Paul had an extensive collection of friends and, in his later years, he would be found enjoying weekly poker games and ROMEO (Retired Old Men Eating Out) lunches. He was proud to be a lifetime member of both the Elks Lodge #2108 and American Legion Post 240. Capt Feran was predeceased by his parents and siblings John Edward, Gerald, and Marie. He is survived by his wife of sixty-one years Louella Lokey Feran, his two children Elizabeth Feran Blake and John Edward Feran, his three grandchildren Emily Drew Blake, Conner Daniel Blake, and Laura Marie Feran, in addition to countless friends and relatives across the country. Internment will include a private service at Barrancas National Cemetery. A memorial service at St. John's Catholic Church will be announced and held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Paul's family requests that donations be made to the Pensacola Humane Society, or a charity of your choice
that supports US Veterans, in his honor. For online information to donate, please visit https://secure.qgiv.com/for/hsopi/
.
PAUL, YOU WILL FOREVER BE OUR HERO!