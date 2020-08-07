Captain Ronald D Symonds, MD
Pensacola - CAPTAIN RONALD D. SYMONDS, MD USN (RET) 1934-2020
Dr. Ronald D. Symonds, Captain, USN (retired), dear husband of Marilyn, passed peacefully into Eternal Life with Christ his Savior on August 6, 2020.
Ron was born in Chicago, IL on April 25, 1934 to Mr. and Mrs. Delbert A. Symonds.
He attended schools in Chicago and Kenosha, WI and graduated from Schurz High School in Chicago. He joined the Naval Reserve as a seaman recruit and after Boot Camp attended the US Naval Submarine School. He served as Leading Seaman on three submarines: the USS Croaker, the USS Dace, and the USS Crevalle. He continued to Springhill College in Mobile, majored in Zoology and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree (pre-med).
Involved in research with Baxter Labs in Morton Grove, IL, he moved and continued his studies in California, where he graduated from UC's California College of Medicine. He accepted a commission as Lieutenant, USNR while serving his internship. He set up private practice in Santa Ana, CA where he practiced for five years before returning to NAMI (Naval Aerospace Medical Institute) in Pensacola. He soloed the T-34B before winning his wings as a Naval Flight Surgeon. He was then assigned to the USS Lexington as Senior Medical Officer and was accepted into the Navy's Aerospace Medical Residency. He graduated from Tulane University's school of Public Health and Tropical Medicine with a Master of Public Health degree and was promoted to Commander. Reassigned to NAMI, he passed the Specialty Boards of the American Board of Preventive Medicine (Aerospace Medicine) and was awarded a fellowship. He continued on as Head Physical Exam dept. and Ass't Head, Training dept. until assigned to the USS Enterprise as Senior Medical Officer. He was then assigned to Naval Regional Medical Clinic, Hawaii with additional duty to the First Marine Brigade as Director of Clinical Services and SMO of the Branch Clinic, Marine Corps Air Station, Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii. His next duty as Captain was to NAMI as Head Training Dept. and Director Aerospace Residency. Two years later he was assigned to the Naval Medical Command, Washington, DC, where he served as the Aeromedical Consultant to both the Navy's Surgeon General and the Deputy Chief of Naval Operations, Air Warfare.
Finally in 1985 he accepted an assignment to DODMERB, Dept. of Defense Medical Examination Review Board in Colorado Springs where he as Ass't. Director and then Director in charge of the Physical Standards for all branches of the service: Navy, Air Force, Army, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard.
He concluded his thirty year Naval career with six years of sea duty, both officer and enlisted. After retirement, he served on the Navy's Astronaut Selection Board while a member of the Resident Advisory Review Board.
He retired in 1990 and returned with his wife, Marilyn, to their home on Innerarity Island, Pensacola. They enjoyed boating, shrimping, RVing, and spending time at their beach house in Gulf Shores, AL. They loved to have family visit, cook favorite Southern recipes and tour the sights of the Gulf Coast area. Fall months were spent in Virginia at their mountain home at Bryce Resort. Ron worked on his book there and enjoyed the beautiful scenery and colors in the fall. He liked to write, do woodwork, fish, boat, and camp in the mountains and tour the surrounding areas. They would travel on to Canada to visit family and also traveled throughout Europe, Asia, Mexico, and the US Ron enjoyed snow skiing for many years, having learned at age 50 while assigned in Colorado. He enjoyed studying the bible from his collection of translations.
Ron will be missed by his friends and family and will be forever remembered for his sense of humor and love of life. He was a philanthropist, always compassionately caring for others and offering to help as best he could. He was a member of Corry Chapel where he and Marilyn had a loving and caring church family. He loved the Lord and had faith that he would be with Him one day in Heaven.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Delbert and Lillian Symonds, Half-sister Jean Caruso and her husband Robert of Mobile, AL, son-in-law Charles Skaggs and his wife's parents, Gordon and Emma Spiessman of Hanover, Ontario, Canada.
He is survived by his beloved wife and best friend of 41 years, Marilyn; daughter Susan Skaggs and her children Michael, Sammy, and Matthew of Calhoun, GA; son Mark of Napa, CA; brother-in-law Larry Spiessman and his wife Marlene of Meaford, Ont. Canada and their children Steven and Charlene; sister-in-law Helen Guise and her husband Bill of St. Catherine's, ONT. And their children Debbie, Bill and Gordon. He is also survived by cousins Laurie and Bev, the Symonds family in Chicago and Robert in AL.
Due to Restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a visitation on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 8:30am to 9:30am follow by graveside service with military honors for family and friends at Barrancas National Cemetery, August 12, 2020 at 10am. Please meet at Oak Lawn funeral Home for escort to NAS by 9:15AM.
The graveside service will be officiated by Chaplain J Eastman
The family wishes to express appreciation for the support and caring hearts of many friends who have reached out to help Ron and Marilyn these past months. A very special thanks to the Doctors and the staff who cared for him with compassion during his last days in the ER and ICCU at Baptist Hospital.
Donations in Ron's memory may be made to Wounded Warriors
, Navy Relief, Mercy Ships, or the charity of one's choice
.
"God saw him getting tired
And a cure was not to be.
So He closed His arms around him
And whispered, 'Come to me.'"