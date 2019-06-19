Services
Dillard Funeral Home - Troy
P.O. Box 428; 206 US Highway 231
Troy, AL 36081
(334) 566-1720
Carl DayWalt
Carl Russell DayWalt

Carl Russell DayWalt Obituary
Carl Russell DayWalt

Brundidge - Carl Russell DayWalt, age 64 of Brundidge, died Saturday, June 15, 2019 at his home. Memorial services will be announced at a later date.

Mr. DayWalt is survived by his sons: James DayWalt (Karen), Jason DayWalt, Larry Pierce and Jimmy Wheeler; grandchildren: Caitlin DayWalt, Ariel Moore, Douglas Lester, Xavier DayWalt, Jacob DayWalt, Logan DayWalt, Caleb DayWalt and Brandon Hopkins; great-grandchild, Devon Childress; sisters: Tannis Chaney and Beverly Mincey, and brother, Bo DayWalt.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on June 19, 2019
