Carl Smith


1939 - 2020
Carl Smith Obituary
Carl Smith

Pace - 11/12/1939-1/9/2020

Carl Melvin Smith of Pace, Florida, passed away on January 9, 2020. He was born in Birmingham, Alabama on November 12, 1939 to Betty Reeves and Carl Smith. Mr. Smith is survived by his wife of 62 ½ years, Jimmie Ogles Smith and his sons Jesse L. Smith, Scott (Mary Ellen) Smith, his son-in-law, Gary Presley, two grandchildren: Christopher and Zhou Smith and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Peggy Morrison, his daughter, Sueann Presley and grandson Sean Johnson.

Mr. Smith had been a member of Woodbine Methodist Church. He enjoyed gardening and doing for others. He was a close friend of Bill Wilson for 27 years and was a Chief for the Blue Angels.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Woodbine Methodist Church in Pace, Florida or the .

The family cordially invites friends to join them for a visitation on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at Woodbine Methodist Church, immediately followed by a service at 3:00 p.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Eastern Gate Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
