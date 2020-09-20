1/1
Carl Willson Ferguson 1960 - 2020
Pensacola, FL - Carl Willson Ferguson passed away on September 15, 2020. He was born in Oxnard, California to Shelley Katherine Willson and Carl Gilbert Ferguson, Jr. on November 12, 1960.

Carl grew up in Tennessee and enlisted in the Navy after high school. He traveled to Greece and Hong Kong during his enlistment in the Navy. He moved to Pensacola, Florida in 1985 and met his best friend and soulmate, Elaine Clark, and they were a couple for 35 years.

Carl worked for Pensacola Glass Company for over 20 years. He will be missed by family, friends, and his 2 best friends, Gracie and Cocoa.

Due to COVID restrictions, Carl requested no formal funeral service. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Make a Wish Foundation and American Cancer Society. A memorial is planned for a later date.

Arrangement are entrusted to Trahan Family Funeral Home.




Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Sep. 20 to Sep. 27, 2020.
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Sep. 20 to Sep. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Pensacola
419 Yoakum Court
Pensacola, FL 32505
(850)438-6235
