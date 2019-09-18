|
Carlene Robbins Tate
Pensacola - Carlene Robbins Tate resident of Pensacola, FL passed away on Fri., Sept. 13, 2019 at the age of 70. She was born on June 14, 1949 to the late Emory B. Robbins and Ruby Inez Benton Robbins in Pensacola, FL.
Carlene loved embroidery, reading, Elvis, and Beauty and The Beast. She also collected keychains. Carlene worked at Tom Thumb Convenience Store for 15 years, owned Audio/Video in Gulf Breeze for 5 years and watched children from 1991-1999 in Gulf Breeze. She moved to Monroeville, AL in 1999 working at Dollar General until she retired in 2004.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Harold A. Tate; parents; sisters, Celeste I. Grauser and Colleen Gail Johnson; and brother, Norman E. Robbins.
Carlene is survived by her daughter, C. Georgian Robbins; son, James E. Tate; cousin, Carmen Greene; and sister-in-law, Nell Carnley.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thurs., Sept. 19, 2019 at Pensacola Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, is entrusted with arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Sept. 18, 2019