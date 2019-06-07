|
Dr. Carlotta C. Brown
Pensacola Beach - Carlotta Carr Brown, EdD, born September 26, 1928 died June 1, 2019. Dr. Brown is survived by her 2 sons; Harvey John Dickson Brown, PhD of Baltimore, MD and Jack Ellis Brown, Jr. (Jeb ) of Pensacola Beach, FL; granddaughters Kristin Jean Lantz of Houston, TX and Caroline Carlotta Brown of Baltimore.
Dr. Brown was born in Jamestown, ND to the late John Dickson Carr, MD and Agnes Thorpe Carr, MD. Dr. Brown was married to Jack Ellis Brown, EdD while attending Ole Miss in 1948. They moved on from there to Tallahassee, FL where Dr. Brown completed her undergraduate work.
A life within the Department of Defense opened for them and they moved to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. From there it was on to Rota, Spain; Ankara, Turkey, and Wiesbaden, Germany. They both excelled and when the boys were grown, they embarked upon doctoral studies at Ball State University. After many years with D.O.D., Carlotta retired and joined Dr. Jack E. Brown in part-time practice in Gulf Breeze, FL. She also worked within the Santa Rosa School system as a School Psychologist and Counselor, retiring after 20 years of service with Santa Rosa. During her tenure at Holley-Navarre School, she became an institution and left the legacy of Kelso's Choices. She impacted the lives of thousands of staff, students, and parents through her "Conflict Resolution" program, Kelso's Choices. Kelso, Dr. Brown's little green frog puppet, is a lasting legacy at Holley-Navarre.
Please refer to the Rose Lawn Funeral Home website in the near future for the extended version of the obituary.
A memorial service will occur at 11:00 AM, Friday, June 7, 2019 at Rose Lawn Funeral Home in Gulf Breeze.
