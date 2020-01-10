|
|
Carlton Lee Jackson
Pensacola, Florida - Carlton Lee Jackson, 77, of Pensacola, Florida, was reunited with his Heavenly family on January 8, 2020.
Carlton is a native of Jay, FL and was one of seven children born to the late Leonard and Roxie Jackson. He was a graduate of Jay High School Class of 1960. Carlton worked 35 years for Monsanto, retiring as an industrial electrician. He was a pillar of Baywoods Assembly of God Church, in Pensacola, FL, where he served as head deacon for many years. Carlton was known for his love of family and the Florida Gators. Go Gators!
Carlton was preceded in death by his parents; his brother Calvin Jackson; his sister Ruby Simmons; his nephew Jeff Jackson and niece Sylvia Graves.
Carlton leaves behind his loving wife of 30 years, Virginia Jackson; Carol Brown Jackson, mother of his two sons, Chip (Deanna) Jackson of Pace, and Kevin (Brooke) Jackson of Milton; a step-daughter Camie (Kory) Yarbrough of Pensacola; step-sons Jimmy Morris, Gentry Rhodes, and Tony Bott of Pensacola; beloved grandchildren, Aaron (Courtney) Jackson; Sawyer and Roman Jackson; Deva, Olivia and Elise; Cameron and Quinten Yarbrough and special friend Angela; Alyssa, Casey and Brendan Bott; great-grandchildren James Avyn Jackson (soon to be born); Landon and Lane Jean; Tegan, Zach, and Lacey Bott; Micah Bott; his siblings Diane (Jerry) Nowling of Jay, Ronald (Violet) Jackson of Jay, Gary (Sam) Jackson of Fairhope, AL; twin sister Carolyn (James) Mitchell of Fairhope, AL. and brother-in-law, Mason Simmons.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Baywoods Assembly of God Church, in Pensacola, Florida, under the direction of Trahan Family Funeral Home. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. with service to follow at 5:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, a monetary donation can be made to Baywoods Assembly of God Church, 1608 Woodchuck Ave, Pensacola, FL 32504 in memory of Carlton Jackson.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020