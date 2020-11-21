Carmen Cathy Moore
Pensacola Beach - Carmen Cathy Moore, 68, of Pensacola Beach passed away Saturday November 21, 2020.
Cathy was a native and lifelong resident of Pensacola and member of Gateway Church of Christ. She was the sole proprietor of Waters & Hibbert Funeral Home LLC where she worked along side her father Clarence H. Cooper. Cathy was a graduate of the University of Alabama and a member of Impact 100 for many years.
Cathy was preceded in death by her parents Clarence H. and Carmen Cooper.
She is survived by her husband Douglas M. Moore, Jr., Brother Cary Cooper, and many beloved friends.
Funeral Services will be 8:30 am Tuesday November 24, 2020 at Waters & Hibbert Funeral Home with Minister Jeremy Kughn officiating. There will be a live stream of the Funeral Service https://www.hdezwebcast.com/show/cathy-moore
. Interment will follow at Barrancas National Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be the staff of WATERS & HIBBERT FUNERAL HOME LLC and her husband.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Gateway Church of Christ Building Fund or a charity of your choice
.
To send Condolences please visit www.watersandhibbert.com
WATERS & HIBBERT FUNERAL HOME LLC will oversee arrangements.