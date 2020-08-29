Carol H. Grenon



Yorktown, Va. - Carol H. Grenon, 81, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Carol was born in Alachua County, Florida, and lived most of her years in Ocala and Pensacola. She graduated with a bachelor's degree from Florida State University and was a member of Highlands Baptist Church in Ocala.



Carol was a woman of God, wonderful mother, faithful friend, terrific teacher and loving spouse. Her love for Jesus was evident in her heart of service, and she used her talents in decorating for events or creating gifts and cards to make people feel special. She was a blessing to all who knew her and was an example of God's love to everyone she met.



She was preceded in death by her husband Victor Edward Grenon and is survived by her children, Susan Renée Goss and her husband (Victor Matthew), Peter-John David Grenon, Timothy Michael Grenon, and her best friend Dr. Larry Preston.



A viewing will be held at 9:00 AM followed by a graveside service at 10:00 AM on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Pensacola Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home, 7433 Pine Forest Road, Pensacola, FL 32526. Rev. Doug Fulford of New Testament Fellowship in Pensacola, officiating.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store